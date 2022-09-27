Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Death row inmate denied clemency for 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter

A man on death row for the murder of a 9-month-old was denied clemency Tuesday by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in a 4 to 1 vote.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man on death row for the murder of a 9-month-old was denied clemency Tuesday by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in a 4 to 1 vote.

Benjamin Cole was convicted in the 2002 murder of his young daughter.

Cole’s attorney said he has paranoid schizophrenia and brain damage, his condition worsening during his time in prison.

However, state attorneys said Cole’s symptoms were exaggerated, and the killing of the child justifies the execution.

Cole is set to be executed next month.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old Lawton boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawton teen killed in I-44 crash
One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.
One person dead following crash in Caddo County
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
1400 NW Lindy Ave WATER SHUTOFF
Crews repairing two main breaks in Lawton
Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81.
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81

Latest News

Today Lawton City council approved the next three locations on the city’s sidewalk project.
City of Lawton continues to add sidewalks around town
Firefighters are currently fighting a large grassfire in northeast Comanche County.
Grassfire threatens homes in northeast Comanche County
Lawton officials hope smoke test ends sewer smell at Old Central fire station
Lawton officials hope smoke test ends sewer smell at Old Central fire station
In the wake of the landmark decision to overturn Roe v Wade, resources for unplanned...
Unplanned Pregnancy Options Change after Roe vs Wade Falls
Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation...
Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax