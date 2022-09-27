Death row inmate denied clemency for 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man on death row for the murder of a 9-month-old was denied clemency Tuesday by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in a 4 to 1 vote.

Benjamin Cole was convicted in the 2002 murder of his young daughter.

Cole’s attorney said he has paranoid schizophrenia and brain damage, his condition worsening during his time in prison.

However, state attorneys said Cole’s symptoms were exaggerated, and the killing of the child justifies the execution.

Cole is set to be executed next month.

