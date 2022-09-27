Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax

Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation relief for Oklahomans on Tuesday.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation relief for Oklahomans on Tuesday.

In the wake of a nationwide inflation crisis, the Governor demanded immediate action to curb costs for people in-state.

Tuesday’s conference focused on the state’s grocery tax, which Governor Stitt said should end.

He said that Oklahoma is just one of a handful of states that actually taxes groceries, and called the tax “regressive.”

Governor Stitt stressed the necessity of quick action on addressing inflation.

“With a historic savings account, the largest savings account our state’s ever had, with $3 billion, and a projected billion dollar surplus next year, we can provide inflation relief, fiscally responsible, and we can do it now,” said Stitt.

Oklahoman lawmakers are set to resume a special session Wednesday to discuss the matter.

