Grassfire threatens homes in northeast Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters are currently fighting a large grassfire in northeast Comanche County.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Tuesday, near 135th and Northeast Klein Road.

Two homes are reportedly in the path of this fire, but no evacuations have been made at this time.

Our 7news photographer is currently on the scene and is working to gather more details on the blaze.

You can count on us to provide you with an update on this situation as it develops.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.