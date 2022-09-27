Interview: Local Pastor Discusses “An Evening of Gospel” Event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of Gospel music, you’re in for a treat because award-winning gospel artist Marvin Sapp will be hosting “An Evening of Gospel” in Lawton next month.

7News spoke with Charles Ellington, a local pastor who will also be performing, about the event and what community members can expect throughout the evening.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22nd, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium off Ferris Ave. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

In addition to Marvin Sapp and Charles Ellington, the event will feature gospel rapper Norris J, pastor Wes Morgan, and gospel duo NuLyric. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at New York Fashions, John & Cooks BBQ, and AJ’s Hair Pizzazz.

For more information and to buy tickets online, you can visit

