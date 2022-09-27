Kiowa Co. Sheriff shares details of escaped inmates’ capture

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office released new information on Tuesday about two inmates who escaped from the Kiowa County Jail last week and have since been captured.

Kiowa County Sheriff Joe Janz said inmates Devon McDonald and Sean Traywick manipulated a locking mechanism on a Fire exit door, then escaped just before midnight last Monday.

Those inmates were then able to elude authorities for several days, until Friday morning when they were sighted by a person living near Hick’s Mountain, in Lone Wolf.

Homeowners also reported several break in attempts, one at a barn and one on a vehicle, where the inmates were also caught on security camera.

The inmates were later detained, without incident, around 4 p.m. Friday, just west of the Hick’s mountain Boat dock.

