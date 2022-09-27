Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man, who is still on the run for 2 charges of shooting to kill, now faces a separate charge.

Lawton Police named Kenard Swearengin Jr. a suspect in the shooting which happened on September 1st, at an east-side convenience store. He now faces an additional charge of 3rd Degree burglary.

According to court documents, a Comanche Nation Police Vehicle was broken into the day before the shooting, on August 31st, and the burglar stole a 9 millimeter handgun, and three 9 millimeter magazines.

The crime was caught on surveillance video, and investigators say Swearengin was positively identified by several different people. It’s unclear at this time if that stolen handgun was the one used in the crime where he shot two men at an EZ GO store.

If you know where Swearengin is you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers, at (580) 355-4636, or Emergency Dispatch.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.