Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Parks Jones Realty Report 09/27/22

Parks Jones Realtors are back with another update on the Real Estate Market by the numbers, to...
Parks Jones Realtors are back with another update on the Real Estate Market by the numbers, to give potential home-buyers an upper hand when it comes to making that big move.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors are back with another update on the Real Estate Market by the numbers, to give potential home-buyers an upper hand when it comes to making that big move.

There are currently 275 homes for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors.

Sellers are asking for an average price of $170,088 for their homes, while those sellers typically receive about $168,500, which is about 99.1% of their original asking price.

Homes are also staying on the market for an average of 29 days before being sold.

There have been 2,083 homes sold and closed in the last 12 months.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old Lawton boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawton teen killed in I-44 crash
One person is dead following a crash in Caddo county, which happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.
One person dead following crash in Caddo County
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
1400 NW Lindy Ave WATER SHUTOFF
Crews repairing two main breaks in Lawton
Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81.
Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81

Latest News

Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a...
Park Jones Realty Report 09/20/22
Workforce Oklahoma speaks on status of Oklahoma jobs
INTERVIEW: State Workforce official discusses Oklahoma job situation
Business women come together to network and grow.
Women learn new strategies at Southwest Business Women’s Summit
Today's real estate update
Parks Jones weekly real estate update