Parks Jones Realty Report 09/27/22

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors are back with another update on the Real Estate Market by the numbers, to give potential home-buyers an upper hand when it comes to making that big move.

There are currently 275 homes for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors.

Sellers are asking for an average price of $170,088 for their homes, while those sellers typically receive about $168,500, which is about 99.1% of their original asking price.

Homes are also staying on the market for an average of 29 days before being sold.

There have been 2,083 homes sold and closed in the last 12 months.

