Unplanned Pregnancy Options Change after Roe vs Wade Falls

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Duncan, Okla. (KSWO) - In the wake of the landmark decision to overturn Roe v Wade, resources for unplanned pregnancies have changed.

At their 5 year ‘Birthday’ celebration, the Charis Center in Duncan said they’re busier now than ever.

“We’re get more calls for that than ever. I think more women are reaching out and they’re fearful, they don’t know what to do,” Charis Center executive director Kimberla Treat said.

Abortion clinics can no longer offer the same services, so people are turning to organizations like Charis.

“A woman basically has three options when she finds out she’s pregnant and whether that’s that she chooses to parent, to abort or to place for adoption. We can help with all three. As far as abortion we just provide education,” Treat said.

Charis is a pro-life organization but staff said they discuss all of the options for unplanned pregnancies with the people that turn to them.

Centers like this one are accessible in small communities in Oklahoma.

“We are busy. We see a lot of people from the entire area, not just the Duncan town, but our community, including Lawton and the surrounding area. So, we’re doing a lot of work,” ultrasonographer Shea Burrow said.

People can still travel out of state for care but there is only one abortion fund in Oklahoma helping people make that trip. If traveling isn’t an option, abortions can be accessed one other way.

“If they’re not going to have money to get out of state to access their abortion care, then we’re going to try and get them to have the information from Plan C pills on how to order the abortion pill, how to get it in the mail, the legal ramifications, all of that stuff,” Roe Fund board member Susan Braselton said.

However, those pills only work early on during a pregnancy. For many people, local groups like Charis are easier to go to.

“This organization I have actually had to turn to for a student that came to me once in a pregnancy situation. I love to bring my high-schoolers here because this is real world,” Duncan High teacher Savanah Bowers said.

