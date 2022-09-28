Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Cooler afternoon highs ahead, but still running above average for this time of year

Drought conditions persist across Texoma
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies with a light breeze out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s.

On Thursday, bright and sunny with slightly cooler temperatures with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will trend above average through early next week with highs topping out in the upper 80s. The dry air mass won’t allow many clouds during the day. There is another front forecast to move through either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. At the moment, the GFS has a quicker arrival with a slower arrival for the Euro. Regardless, a lack of moisture won’t allow for much rain if any at all as the front approaches.

