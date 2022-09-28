Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Ian disrupts jet stream keeping our weather pattern sunny, unseasonably warm, and dry

Cool mornings and warm afternoons
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, temperatures cool quickly after sunset with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny and hot with highs topping out between 92-95 degrees. A weak front will move through the area, however having no impact in our temperatures. Winds will be out of the south and shift to the north at 5-15 mph.

Hurricane Ian continues to disrupt the overall flow of the jet stream, which keeps our weather pattern quiet and several degrees above average. High temperatures will trend slightly cooler starting Thursday with highs topping out in the upper 80s throughout the upcoming weekend. If Ian gets completely absorbed by the front as models project, this will allow for a possible front to move through early Tuesday morning from the west.

