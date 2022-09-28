80s-themed Adult Prom happening in Lawton this weekend
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend.
It will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The theme for this year’s prom is “80′s Glow Party.”
The dance doubles as a fundraising event and will feature a silent auction, with funds going towards Hungry Hearts.
Prom King and Queen will be crowned based on the best dressed couple and Semi-Formal to Formal attire is recommended.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
