Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

80s-themed Adult Prom happening in Lawton this weekend

It will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
It will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend.

It will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The theme for this year’s prom is “80′s Glow Party.”

The dance doubles as a fundraising event and will feature a silent auction, with funds going towards Hungry Hearts.

Prom King and Queen will be crowned based on the best dressed couple and Semi-Formal to Formal attire is recommended.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Elgin
Benjamin Cole was convicted in the 2002 murder of his young daughter.
Death row inmate denied clemency for 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation...
Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax

Latest News

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktober Fest
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest
SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
substance abuse recovery event
Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktober Fest
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest