City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service that will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons.

The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different services across the city, like alerts, city council, traffic, and news.

“TextMyGov” replaces “CodeRed” as the alert system used by city officials.

To get started you can text the word “Hi” to the City’s text message number, 580-360-6581.

You can text 91896 with different phrases to get different results.

