The City of Lawton is asking people to complete the customer service survey

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is asking people to complete the customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments.

The city’s Finance Director Joe Don Dunham wants to hear from the citizens.

Joe Don Dunham said since he started working for the city in January, improving customer service has been his top priority.

Utility Services and License & Permits are the two departments that have the most interactions with the public.

Dunham said he wants every citizen to have a great experience any time they are dealing with the City.

“The reason I care is because I live in Lawton, I live in Lawton too and I want this to be a great city. When it comes time for me to retire or whatever the next step in my life maybe. I want to be able to say I made this kind of impact on the city of Lawton and it was positive,” Dunham said.

Dunham said that the municipal level of government is the closest to the people, and he wants people to enjoy dealing with the city they live in.

