Ely Newsom's candle light visual

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil.

His name is Ely Newsom. His father’s family gathered to remember the brief life the toddler had.

They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was.

They ended the night in song singing “Jesus loves the little children”.

Meanwhile, in Ely’s death, Ryan Towell has been charged with 1st-degree murder and child abuse.

Towell is currently being held at the Stephens County jail.

Duncan officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional witnesses have come forward to provide information on the abuse occurring in the home.

