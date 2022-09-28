Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes.

The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone.

Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said losing the mobile home and everything in it is like losing her mother all over again.

Ferguson said she is devastated that the fire destroyed her family’s mobile home, which was like a storage time capsule for her, to the point that she’s been physically ill these last few days.

Ferguson said she came out the day after the fire to see if anything could possibly be saved.

“It was so much that I was just walking over and looking down at the ground. And it was just like, you know, whoa, it was just like walking, it’s just like stepping on memories,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said the family has been planning to remove the items from the mobile home but kept putting it off, and now they regret it.

“My brother even called me one time and said they’re breaking in, and come and get everything you gave mom and, you know, stuff that you want of mothers. I was, next time, next time, next time, and I guess I just didn’t want to come to do it and I should have,” Ferguson said.

The Wichita Mountains Estate Fire Department was the first to respond to the fire, and it took several agencies working together to get the blaze under control. The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the cause of the fire.

“An unattended fire whether it was a campfire or a trash fire that got out of control when the wind picked up,” The Wichita Mountains Estate Fire Department Fire Chief Tom Belase.

Ryan Blackstar said the lack of rain and the serve dryness causes fires like these and warns people to take precautions to avoid these kinds of incidents.

“Once the sun comes out and the wind comes in it just totally dries everything out. Plus if you’re going to be burning some debris, just make sure you have some water, a bucket or water, or the garden hose,” Blackstar said.

They say the fire burned 4 acres.

The family also has a go fund me.

