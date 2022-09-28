First Alert Forecast (9/28 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another unseasonably warm day as temperatures will rise into the low/mid 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above-average, mainly due to the sunny skies, southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph, along with some pre-frontal warming. This combined with dry air will lead to elevated fire weather conditions across portions of southern Oklahoma and northern Texas.

Tonight, temperatures will steadily fall once the sun goes down, getting to the low 60s and upper 50s tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Southeasterly winds tomorrow will lead to a drop in afternoon temperatures, only topping out in the upper 80s. We will still see tons of sunshine through early next week due to a benign weather pattern overhead and at the surface. Temperatures will remain above-average in the upper 80s during that time period. A cold front is expected to make its way through the Southern Plains next Tuesday, but looks to be a relatively weak front as its effects will be minimal. An elevated fire weather danger will be present on Friday for western Oklahoma as winds will be slightly breezier that afternoon.

