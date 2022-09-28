Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

First Alert Forecast (9/28 AM)

First Alert Forecast 9/28 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another unseasonably warm day as temperatures will rise into the low/mid 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees above-average, mainly due to the sunny skies, southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph, along with some pre-frontal warming. This combined with dry air will lead to elevated fire weather conditions across portions of southern Oklahoma and northern Texas.

Tonight, temperatures will steadily fall once the sun goes down, getting to the low 60s and upper 50s tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Southeasterly winds tomorrow will lead to a drop in afternoon temperatures, only topping out in the upper 80s. We will still see tons of sunshine through early next week due to a benign weather pattern overhead and at the surface. Temperatures will remain above-average in the upper 80s during that time period. A cold front is expected to make its way through the Southern Plains next Tuesday, but looks to be a relatively weak front as its effects will be minimal. An elevated fire weather danger will be present on Friday for western Oklahoma as winds will be slightly breezier that afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
Benjamin Cole was convicted in the 2002 murder of his young daughter.
Death row inmate denied clemency for 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter
Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation...
Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax
A 13-year-old Lawton boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawton teen killed in I-44 crash
Firefighters are currently fighting a large grassfire in northeast Comanche County.
Grassfire now contained in northeast Comanche County

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Ian disrupts jet stream keeping our weather pattern sunny, unseasonably warm, and dry
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Forecast 9/28 AM
First Alert Forecast 9/28 AM