Lawton High adds aviation program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new class at Lawton High School means Lawton Public Schools is now one of 57 school districts that make sure the state of Oklahoma remains number one in the country for high school aviation programs.

“It has been really great like I love the simulators, we got to do the drones and I really like that well I love that she like breaks it down or like is able to help us and like better understand it”, says Leese Monroe. A freshman at LHS.

Teaching high schoolers how to fly costs money, with similar programs usually costing around 30 to 40 thousand dollars. But luckily, L-H-S has local organizations helping the 40 to 50 students in the program reach new heights.

“K20 Gear Up For The Future is helping aviation club which meets every Tuesday after school during ninth hour. They’ve Also funded us $2000 that also bought drones for this program as well and AOPA also gifted us one of our flight simulators that we get to use in our school”, says Kyra Ann Franklin, LHS teacher.

The program’s two aviation teachers both bring their military and aviation experience to the classroom, with one having previously flown for the Air Force.

“I love teaching this class. These kids are enjoying it, every time we get an experiment it’s 100 percent participation. There’s never really a discipline problem so we’re absolutely thrilled about this class.”, says Kevin Carroll, LHS teacher.

I spoke with two LHS freshman, both of whom are in year one of their four-year program. They say the program lets them expand their horizons as they get in the air.

“My experience has been really great. We have honestly a good teacher, this is one of the most fun classes out there. Its definitely gotten me interested in career in aviation and I think this is something I probably want to do with my life”, says Jacob Phillips, a freshman at LHS.

Both teachers say the students are enjoying the class and some are even thinking about careers in aviation going forward.

One of the goals is to partner with the Fort Sill and the Lawton Airport to give students more experience and insight to the world of aviation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.