Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence

16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Errick Berry in July of 2021.(KY3)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who pled guilty to shooting and killing a 12-year-old in 2021 was set to officially be sentenced Wednesday, but that did not happen as expected.

16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pled guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Erick Berry in July of 2021.

READ | Jackson pleads guilty to manslaughter

On Wednesday, the family of Berry said they received a letter that Jackson would be entering a program until May of 2023 and after he completes that program, he may not receive any additional sentencing.

“I really feel like that it’s defeating the purpose, because to take someone’s life, especially a 12 year old child, that’s devastating to his mother first of all. You took her child,” Berry’s aunt Judy Yarbrough said.

The District Attorney’s office had recommended a 25 year sentence for Jackson.

In 2021, court documents said Jackson, Berry and several other juveniles were at one of the apartments at Summit Ridge on Gore Boulevard when Jackson pulled out a gun and started pointing it at different people in the room.

One witness told police that another person in the room then pointed a gun at Jackson. That person, according to witnesses, was standing near Berry.

READ | Warrant issued in death of 12-year-old

Jackson fired his gun, hitting Berry in the head then Jackson fled the scene. He was taken into custody several days later.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck
Benjamin Cole was convicted in the 2002 murder of his young daughter.
Death row inmate denied clemency for 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation...
Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax

Latest News

SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
To get started, you can text 91896 with different phrases to get different results.
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
substance abuse recovery event
Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil