Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who pled guilty to shooting and killing a 12-year-old in 2021 was set to officially be sentenced Wednesday, but that did not happen as expected.

16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pled guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Erick Berry in July of 2021.

READ | Jackson pleads guilty to manslaughter

On Wednesday, the family of Berry said they received a letter that Jackson would be entering a program until May of 2023 and after he completes that program, he may not receive any additional sentencing.

“I really feel like that it’s defeating the purpose, because to take someone’s life, especially a 12 year old child, that’s devastating to his mother first of all. You took her child,” Berry’s aunt Judy Yarbrough said.

The District Attorney’s office had recommended a 25 year sentence for Jackson.

In 2021, court documents said Jackson, Berry and several other juveniles were at one of the apartments at Summit Ridge on Gore Boulevard when Jackson pulled out a gun and started pointing it at different people in the room.

One witness told police that another person in the room then pointed a gun at Jackson. That person, according to witnesses, was standing near Berry.

READ | Warrant issued in death of 12-year-old

Jackson fired his gun, hitting Berry in the head then Jackson fled the scene. He was taken into custody several days later.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.