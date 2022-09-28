Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

UPDATE: Missing man located, Silver Alert canceled

Authorities are searching for 84-year-old Larry Carfield who is missing from Jefferson Co.
Authorities are searching for 84-year-old Larry Carfield who is missing from Jefferson Co.(kswo)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: As of 4:50 a.m. the Silver Alert is canceled. Authorities have located Carfield.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man out of Jefferson County.

Larry Carfield is 84-years-old. He was last seen Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at JW’s Truck Stop on OK-70 and US 81.

He was last seen wearing a cream colored flannel shirt, khaki pants and a red ball cap.

He’s driving a black 2009 Chevy HHR with the Oklahoma Tag DPN 099.

OHP said Carfield contacted the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office and told authorities he ran out of gas.

Based on conversations with Carfield, they believe he could be in Kay Co. or Noble Co. They are still searching for Carfield as they were unable to ping the location he called from or contact him again.

If you see him, call 911. Carfield is considered at-risk.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
Benjamin Cole was convicted in the 2002 murder of his young daughter.
Death row inmate denied clemency for 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter
Governor Kevin Stitt held a press conference calling for legislation to provide inflation...
Gov. Stitt demands legislators end Oklahoma Grocery Tax
A 13-year-old Lawton boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lawton teen killed in I-44 crash
Firefighters are currently fighting a large grassfire in northeast Comanche County.
Grassfire now contained in northeast Comanche County

Latest News

One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Ian disrupts jet stream keeping our weather pattern sunny, unseasonably warm, and dry
Today Lawton City council approved the next three locations on the city’s sidewalk project.
City of Lawton continues to add sidewalks around town
Firefighters are currently fighting a large grassfire in northeast Comanche County.
Grassfire now contained in northeast Comanche County