UPDATE: Missing man located, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: As of 4:50 a.m. the Silver Alert is canceled. Authorities have located Carfield.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man out of Jefferson County.

Larry Carfield is 84-years-old. He was last seen Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at JW’s Truck Stop on OK-70 and US 81.

He was last seen wearing a cream colored flannel shirt, khaki pants and a red ball cap.

He’s driving a black 2009 Chevy HHR with the Oklahoma Tag DPN 099.

OHP said Carfield contacted the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office and told authorities he ran out of gas.

Based on conversations with Carfield, they believe he could be in Kay Co. or Noble Co. They are still searching for Carfield as they were unable to ping the location he called from or contact him again.

If you see him, call 911. Carfield is considered at-risk.

