Substance Abuse Recovery Event taking place in Duncan

By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - If you or someone you know deals with substance abuse, services for recovery will be free and available at “Recovery is Possible” in Duncan.

The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network and Marie Detty Youth & Family Services are partnering to host the substance abuse recovery event and provide hope for those struggling. It will take place from 6 to 8 in the evening on Thursday, September 29, at Fuqua Park in Duncan.

In attendance will be recovery speakers giving testimonies of hope, vendors with available resources in the area, along with door prizes community members have donated.

The event is free and open to all, and in the case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the Connection Church located at 1302 SH-7 E, Duncan, OK.

For more information, you can visit the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network website here.

