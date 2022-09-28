Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Oktoberfest

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend!

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about all the festivities at Oktoberfest and other fun events on post.

The Patriot Club will host their first Oklahoma BBQ Buffet tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving pulled pork or BBQ chicken, baked beans, corn on the cob, cornbread, cole slaw, and assorted desserts. It is open to the public and costs $12 per person.

After tomorrow, the BBQ Buffet will become a recurring event each week at the Patriot Club on Thursdays, which is perfect for those needing lunch plans on post!

Oktoberfest will take place from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 1.

On Friday, a keg-tapping ceremony will be performed by Col. Peay, with live entertainment, plenty of beer, and a classic German fare for dinner. They’re continuing the fun on Saturday with hayrides, games, music, a pumpkin patch, and more! Entry to the event is free.

Also on Saturday is the Altus Airforce Base Airforce Airshow, the only airshow in the state. Fort Sill will be represented by the 77th Army Band, their incredible soldiers, and their weapon systems.

Happening next week on October 8 at the Old Post Quadrangle is the Frontier Army Days event on Fort Sill, kicking off at 7 a.m. with artillery demonstrations and a traditionally played historic baseball game. The baseball game will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

