Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend, for the first time in several years.

One of the first events which really gets everything going, is the Warrior Run.

Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache, with all their destination being the Comanche Nation Complex.

Groups ran anywhere between 15 miles and nearly 40 miles.

The event began in 2009 by the Comanche Diabetes program to raise awareness for diabetes and since then it has taken a different meaning, depending on who you talk to.

“This is our first year back. And we’re all happy to be running again,” Edward Tahhahwah said. “So I started with exercise back in 2009, and I always had a passion for helping people. So I always had a passion for encouraging people and coaching people up. And so that’s one of my main reasons for running is for those who can’t and those who want to and encouraging them that they can do it.”

This is the first year since 2019 that the Warrior Run was able to take place, as it runs side by side with the Comanche Nation Fair which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The Comanche Nation is free and open to the public this year.

It’s all happening at the Comanche Nation Complex in Lawton.

For more information, visit ComancheNationFair.com.

