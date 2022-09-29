Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials say a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown.
In a Facebook post, officials say they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m. Students and staff were secured in classrooms and began investigating.
They say a water gun was found which matched the description of the report.
Students returned to their regular school day after the discovery.
