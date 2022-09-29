Expert Connections
Duncan street to close next week for water main repair

By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Some residents in Duncan will need to find an alternate route next week as crews will close a road to make a water main repair.

Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, October 6.

Local access will be maintained at all times but no thru traffic will be allowed.

