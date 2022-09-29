Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast 9/29 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A slightly above-average morning to start off this Thursday, however we will be slower to warm than the last few days, aided by southeasterly winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s, with some places in the low 90s, as sunny skies once again dominate.

Tonight, clear skies and light southeasterly winds will allow for temperatures to get once again down to fall-like numbers in the low/mid 50s by sunrise.

For tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid/upper 80s, very much like what we will experience today. Some breezy winds tomorrow, combined with the worsening drought conditions in western counties, will allow for an elevated fire weather danger in western Texoma. By Friday evening, temperatures will get down to the upper 70s around sunset with mostly clear skies.

Consistent weather day-to-day with sunny skies, dry air, and temperatures in the mid/upper 80s through this weekend and early next week. Our next frontal system is expected to sweep through Texoma either late in the day on Tuesday or early Wednesday. We will see a slight drop-off in temperatures by this time next week, however lack of moisture will keep rain chances on the minimal side.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

