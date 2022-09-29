INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend, and it’s not just for fun, proceeds from the event will go towards a Lawton non-profit organization, whose mission is to fight hunger.

The “Forever Young” Adult Prom will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For tickets visit this website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.