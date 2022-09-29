Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom

By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend, and it’s not just for fun, proceeds from the event will go towards a Lawton non-profit organization, whose mission is to fight hunger.

The “Forever Young” Adult Prom will be this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For tickets visit this website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Elgin
SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge

Latest News

Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache, with...
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run
Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event
Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event
Hungry Hearts is hosting an Adult Prom.
Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom
Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event
Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event