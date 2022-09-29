Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event

By Cade Taylor
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first ever Kidz Con Oklahoma is making its debut this weekend!

7News spoke with Jeff Blevins, a representative with Kidz Con Oklahoma, about the myriad of featured activities at the event.

Kidz Con Oklahoma will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, at the Comanche County Fairground. There will be video game tournaments, kids archery, food-eating contests, a dunk tank, numerous sports memorabilia raffled off, and pitching lessons from former MLB pitcher Chris Waters.

The event’s highlight will be the pro wrestling matches beginning at 6 in the evening. In addition, children will be able to partake in meet and greet’s with the wrestlers and acquire autographs.

Some items being raffled include: a Shaq autographed jersey, a Bob Stoops autographed OU football, an OU football signed by six all-star OU running backs, and much more.

Tickets will be $1 for children, $5 for adults, and those in the military get in for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit here.

KIDZ CON OKLAHOMA FLYER
KIDZ CON OKLAHOMA FLYER(Jeff Blevins)

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Elgin
SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge

Latest News

Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache, with...
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run
Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow
Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow
The “Forever Young” Adult Prom is coming to Lawton this weekend, and it’s not just for fun,...
INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 9/29/22