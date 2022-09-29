Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first ever Kidz Con Oklahoma is making its debut this weekend!

7News spoke with Jeff Blevins, a representative with Kidz Con Oklahoma, about the myriad of featured activities at the event.

Kidz Con Oklahoma will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st, at the Comanche County Fairground. There will be video game tournaments, kids archery, food-eating contests, a dunk tank, numerous sports memorabilia raffled off, and pitching lessons from former MLB pitcher Chris Waters.

The event’s highlight will be the pro wrestling matches beginning at 6 in the evening. In addition, children will be able to partake in meet and greet’s with the wrestlers and acquire autographs.

Some items being raffled include: a Shaq autographed jersey, a Bob Stoops autographed OU football, an OU football signed by six all-star OU running backs, and much more.

Tickets will be $1 for children, $5 for adults, and those in the military get in for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit here.

