Local NAACP working to get people registered to vote

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton NAACP Branch 3161B held the first of several planned voter registration drives Thursday afternoon.

Meeting in the NAACP building on southwest Lawton, the branch helped people through the registration process.

They hope to get as many people as possible eligible to vote, so they can make their voices heard in the November election.

Officials with the branch say voting is a vital part of American life and urge people to exercise the historic right.

“We must remember that this is something that you are authorized to do its important that you do it!” 2nd Vice President Sherene Williams said. “You want your voice to be heard, and if there are things you want changed in the city of Lawton, you need to be a registered voter.”

The Lawton chapter plans to hold several more voter registration events in the coming weeks ahead of the November election.

They’ll be registering people Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

