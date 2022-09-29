Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The long-awaited Red River Thunder Open House and Airshow returns on Saturday, October 1, and it’s free and open to the public.

There’s a huge fleet of aircraft set to fly or be on display during the show, including some old-timers, like the B-17 flying fortress, modern marvels like the F-35, and even international aircraft like the Russian Mig-17. And the list keeps on going.

On top of flyovers, there will also be tons of air performances, in and out of the cockpit, like the Army Elite Parachute Unit known as the Golden Knights, and more.

And it won’t just be aircraft at the show... Fort Sill will also have a live Artillery static display, and the Army Band will also be there performing.

Gates open to the public at 9 in the morning, with performances scheduled to begin at 11:30.

For a full lineup, event times, and more information, visit the Altus Air Force website here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.