Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story.
This is an exception to the rule.
Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
The woman said she was on her way to work as a nurse when she got stuck.
Atkins carried her on his back out of the chest-high water.
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still pounding parts of Florida.
The Biden administration has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state.
After Ian eventually passes through Florida, it’s expected to move across Georgia and South Carolina.
