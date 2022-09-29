Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions

FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir...
FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 9, 2016. Deripaska, a Russian billionaire, was criminally charged in New York with violating U.S. sanctions in an indictment unsealed Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, that also charges three others.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian billionaire has been criminally charged in New York with violating U.S. sanctions.

Three others also were charged in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that charged the Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska.

Only one of the four — Olga Shriki — was in custody. Her lawyer declined comment.

Andrew Adams is a Manhattan federal prosecutor heading a special task force pursuing Russian oligarchs.

Adams said Deripaska lied and evaded U.S. sanctions so he could seek comfort and citizenship in the United States while enjoying cozy ties with the Kremlin and vast wealth acquired through ties to a corrupt regime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Elgin
SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge

Latest News

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden’s Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region
FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond sales drop 26%; tries to avoid bankruptcy
Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a...
Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war
Crews will close Maple Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets starting Tuesday, October 4 at 7 a.m....
Duncan street to close next week for water main repair