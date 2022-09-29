Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

State legislators approve more drought relief for farmers, ranchers

The Oklahoma Legislature has appropriated $20 million to help farmers affected by the ongoing...
The Oklahoma Legislature has appropriated $20 million to help farmers affected by the ongoing drought across the state.(KY3)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Legislature has appropriated $20 million to help farmers affected by the ongoing drought across the state.

House Bill 1006XX was presented on the House floor on Thursday by Rep. Dell Kerbs, (R-Shawnee) and designates money not otherwise appropriated form the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury. This follows a bill approved in the spring which designated $3 million dollars for the fund (HB 2959).

The fund was created in 2013 to provide funding for emergency drought relief activities once a drought emergency has been declared. Money from the fund must be spent solely on efforts to relieve drought conditions.

The vast majority of farms in our state are family-owned, many of which have been operating for generations,” said Kerbs, who chairs the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. “We need to take care of our farmers and ranchers because they’re the ones who take care of us, and this bill gave us an opportunity for the legislative body to help those in need now while also mitigating future situations.”

Governor Stitt issued an emergency drought declaration to reactivate the emergency drought commission earlier this month. The commission will determine how legislative appropriations are used and is made up of the state’s agriculture, water resources and conservation agencies.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Elgin
SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge

Latest News

Parks Jones Realtors are back with another update on the Real Estate Market by the numbers, to...
Parks Jones Realty Report 09/27/22
Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a...
Park Jones Realty Report 09/20/22
Workforce Oklahoma speaks on status of Oklahoma jobs
INTERVIEW: State Workforce official discusses Oklahoma job situation
Business women come together to network and grow.
Women learn new strategies at Southwest Business Women’s Summit