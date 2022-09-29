State legislators approve more drought relief for farmers, ranchers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Legislature has appropriated $20 million to help farmers affected by the ongoing drought across the state.

House Bill 1006XX was presented on the House floor on Thursday by Rep. Dell Kerbs, (R-Shawnee) and designates money not otherwise appropriated form the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury. This follows a bill approved in the spring which designated $3 million dollars for the fund (HB 2959).

The fund was created in 2013 to provide funding for emergency drought relief activities once a drought emergency has been declared. Money from the fund must be spent solely on efforts to relieve drought conditions.

The vast majority of farms in our state are family-owned, many of which have been operating for generations,” said Kerbs, who chairs the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. “We need to take care of our farmers and ranchers because they’re the ones who take care of us, and this bill gave us an opportunity for the legislative body to help those in need now while also mitigating future situations.”

Governor Stitt issued an emergency drought declaration to reactivate the emergency drought commission earlier this month. The commission will determine how legislative appropriations are used and is made up of the state’s agriculture, water resources and conservation agencies.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.