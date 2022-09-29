Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.

Carnegie EMS pronounced a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old dead at the scene.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just after 7 p.m. about three miles and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.

The driver and another passenger went to OU Medical Center with injuries. Both were treated and released.

The agency is still investigating what led up to the crash and the driver’s condition.

The passengers who died did not have on seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Elgin
SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested