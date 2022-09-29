Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night

CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.

Carnegie EMS pronounced a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old dead at the scene.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just after 7 p.m. about three miles and a half miles east of Fort Cobb.

The driver and another passenger went to OU Medical Center with injuries. Both were treated and released.

The agency is still investigating what led up to the crash and the driver’s condition.

The passengers who died did not have on seatbelts.

