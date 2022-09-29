Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park.
You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park.(KSWO/City of Lawton)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete.

You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park.

The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scott Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a project that also benefited his community. Aguilar took the phrase “go big or go home” and ran with it.

The anchor and it’s chain will forever serve as a reminder of the submarine that had 34 years of service.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Elgin
SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge

Latest News

Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow
Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow
Hungry Hearts is hosting an Adult Prom.
INTERVIEW: Hungry Hearts hosting 80s-themed Adult Prom
Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event
Interview: Kidz Con Oklahoma Representative Discusses Upcoming Event
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 9/29/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 9/29/22