USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete.

You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park.

The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scott Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a project that also benefited his community. Aguilar took the phrase “go big or go home” and ran with it.

The anchor and it’s chain will forever serve as a reminder of the submarine that had 34 years of service.

