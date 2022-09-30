Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: The drought rages on with no rain in sight for the next two weeks

Highs in the 80s next several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming cool with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, mostly sunny with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts. There will be elevated fire weather conditions for areas mainly west of HW-183 as relative humidity drops as low as 20%. Fires that start will spread quickly and be tough to contain.

A zonal flow across the Southern Plains keeps Texoma dry with temperatures slightly above average through early next week. An upper level low swings across the U.S. bringing our next front on Wednesday of next week. It will bring an increase in cloud cover, however there won’t be enough moisture for showers and thunderstorms.

