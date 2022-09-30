7News First Alert Weather: It’s an outdoors kind of weekend!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover near midnight with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, bright and sunny skies with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead, an upper level low will force a cold front across Texoma late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Unfortunately, there won’t be enough moisture across southwest Oklahoma or northwest Texas for any rainfall.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.