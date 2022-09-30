Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: It’s an outdoors kind of weekend!

Next cold front arrives early Thursday morning
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a gradual increase in cloud cover near midnight with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Sunday, bright and sunny skies with highs topping out in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead, an upper level low will force a cold front across Texoma late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Unfortunately, there won’t be enough moisture across southwest Oklahoma or northwest Texas for any rainfall.

