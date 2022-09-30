Comanche Nation holds annual Land Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Comanche Nation Fair kicked off with a special land run event.

The land run is a first-come-first-serve event allowing fair attendees to stake out a camping area.

It was a fierce competition Thursday morning, with many members camping out overnight to get a chance to get just the right spot for the event.

Fort Sill even offered a salute battery to help open the run.

The run was just one of the many events planned for the fair, which Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah praised as a way of bringing the tribe together.

“Not only do we have Comanches from surrounding communities, we have non-locals from out of state,” he said. “We have people from California, people from Hawaii, tribal members from New Mexico, Arizona, and California; It’s a great opportunity for all of us, to bring us all together.”

This marks the 10th year of the land run, which became a part of the festivities once the fair was moved to the Comanche Nation headquarters.

