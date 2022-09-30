Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Comanche Nation holds annual Land Run

The annual Comanche Nation Fair kicked off with a special land run event.
The annual Comanche Nation Fair kicked off with a special land run event.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Comanche Nation Fair kicked off with a special land run event.

The land run is a first-come-first-serve event allowing fair attendees to stake out a camping area.

It was a fierce competition Thursday morning, with many members camping out overnight to get a chance to get just the right spot for the event.

Fort Sill even offered a salute battery to help open the run.

The run was just one of the many events planned for the fair, which Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah praised as a way of bringing the tribe together.

“Not only do we have Comanches from surrounding communities, we have non-locals from out of state,” he said. “We have people from California, people from Hawaii, tribal members from New Mexico, Arizona, and California; It’s a great opportunity for all of us, to bring us all together.”

This marks the 10th year of the land run, which became a part of the festivities once the fair was moved to the Comanche Nation headquarters.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on...
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
One person went to the hospital with injuries via helicopter after a wreck on NW Meers-Porter...
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Elgin
SHOOTING SUSPECT FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGE
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: The drought rages on with no rain in sight for the next two weeks
The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache, with...
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run
Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow
Red River Thunder Open House & Airshow