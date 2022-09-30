First Alert Forecast (9/30 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! There are a few clouds across northern portions of Texoma this morning, and these mostly clear skies will stick around through much of the day. Temperatures will actually reflect early fall this afternoon, only warming up to around the mid 80s. Combined that with dewpoints in the 40s, outdoor conditions will be very comfortable. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph, with places in far western counties under an elevated fire risk due to the winds, dry air, and worsening drought conditions.

This evening for Friday night football, temperatures will be in the mid/upper 70s around kickoff time, which happens to occur shortly before sunset this time of year. A few clouds will be present but otherwise mostly clear skies tonight with light winds. Morning lows on Saturday will be on the cool side in the low/mid 50s.

A fantastic start to October as temperatures will stay within a few degrees of the average high in the mid/upper 80s this weekend, along with mostly sunny skies and light southeasterly winds. While OU and OSU won’t be playing in Oklahoma on Saturday, you should still find excuses to enjoy the outside weather, even if it’s for a brief period of time.

Early-to-middle next week will continue the trend of sunny skies and highs in the mid/upper 80s, but by the middle of next week an upper-level low will sweep the next frontal system across the Southern Plains. Cloud coverage will increase on Wednesday and Thursday, but unfortunately there won’t be enough moisture present to allow for much more than a light shower or two next week.

