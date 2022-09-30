Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Fort Sill Graduates over 400 soldiers Friday

Roughly 420 basic trainees officially became soldiers Friday, during a graduation ceremony.
Roughly 420 basic trainees officially became soldiers Friday, during a graduation ceremony.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Roughly 420 basic trainees officially became soldiers Friday, during a graduation ceremony.

Those soldiers graduated with D Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and D Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

They now head to Advanced individual Training Schools, including Field and Air Defense Artillery, Medical, Military intelligence and more.

Among those graduating are this week’s honor graduates.

Private Heidi Vargas from D Battery 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and Private Grant...
Private Heidi Vargas from D Battery 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and Private Grant Gallagher from D Battery 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.(KSWO)

Private Heidi Vargas from D Battery 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and Private Grant Gallagher from D Battery 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

Congratulations from KSWO!

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pleaded guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old...
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on...
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
Army active duty soldiers prepare for the new payment schedule.
Active duty Army soldiers prepare for new payment schedule

Latest News

7News was joined by Jack Jacob with the Walters Chamber of Commerce who gave us some insight on...
Walters prepares for the “Old is Gold” Car Cruise
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: It’s an outdoors kind of weekend!
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/30/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 09/30/22