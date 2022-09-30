Fort Sill Graduates over 400 soldiers Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Roughly 420 basic trainees officially became soldiers Friday, during a graduation ceremony.

Those soldiers graduated with D Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and D Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery.

They now head to Advanced individual Training Schools, including Field and Air Defense Artillery, Medical, Military intelligence and more.

Among those graduating are this week’s honor graduates.

Private Heidi Vargas from D Battery 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery and Private Grant Gallagher from D Battery 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery. (KSWO)

Congratulations from KSWO!

