Lawton/Ft. Sill Chamber announces luncheon with Gov. Stitt

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has announced an Exclusive Luncheon in the coming weeks, featuring special guest Governor Kevin Stitt.

The luncheon will be on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn, with the latest update from the Oklahoma Capitol from Governor Kevin Stitt.

The cost of this exclusive luncheon is $45 per person.

A full meal is included in the ticket price.

Tickets can be purchased on the chamber’s website or by calling (580) 355-3541.

