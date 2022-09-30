Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.

Brown was transported to Comanche County Memorial, before being taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center.

He was admitted in critical condition, and there is no update on his condition at this time.

