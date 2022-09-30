Marie Detty New Directions Shelter Hosts Domestic Violence Ribbon Tying Event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Marie Detty New Directions Shelter is raising domestic violence awareness with its annual Ribbon Tying event.

The Ribbon Tying event began this morning at 10 a.m. at 11th and Gore and went all the way to 2nd and Gore with volunteers tying purple ribbons on trees as they went.

The purple ribbons signify a sense of strength and are used to honor victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence and help spread awareness for those currently enduring domestic violence.

Latricia Kippers, the Program Director for the New Direction Shelter, has been with the organization for eight years and says each year, they continue to grow thanks to the community’s support and their collaboration with the Fort Sill Family Advocacy Program.

“Each year, we grow with the people who come out to help us. And also, with continuing our relationship with Fort Sill Family Advocacy Program, it is a way to help us be that voice for victims. Even though they may not be here, we are still speaking out for them, advocating for them, and doing this for them,” said Kippers.

Kippers said that the Ribbon Tying event is just the beginning for the shelter. They’ll also have a Domestic Violence Walk in Elmer Thomas Park on October 11th from 6 to 8 in the evening.

Kippers encourages the community to join the walk, especially if you know someone who has dealt with domestic violence, lost someone to it, or if you’ve dealt with it yourself.

