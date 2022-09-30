Small structure heavily damaged, fire crews douse flames in eastern Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Sparks from a power tool are being blamed for a fire in eastern Comanche County which heavily damaged an outside shed.

Firefighters from Cox’s Store and Valley View volunteer fire departments responded to a reported outside fire east of Highway 65 on Friday afternoon.

When the first crews arrived they realized the grassfire had spread to a storage shed.

Crews were able to get the flames under control within 20 to 30 minutes.

One firefighter sustained a cut to his hand and was treated on scene by Kirk’s EMS.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.