Small structure heavily damaged, fire crews douse flames in eastern Comanche County
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Sparks from a power tool are being blamed for a fire in eastern Comanche County which heavily damaged an outside shed.
Firefighters from Cox’s Store and Valley View volunteer fire departments responded to a reported outside fire east of Highway 65 on Friday afternoon.
When the first crews arrived they realized the grassfire had spread to a storage shed.
Crews were able to get the flames under control within 20 to 30 minutes.
One firefighter sustained a cut to his hand and was treated on scene by Kirk’s EMS.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.