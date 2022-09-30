Walters prepares for the “Old is Gold” Car Cruise

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Each and every year, the Walters Chamber of Commerce puts together a large Car Cruz on Walters Main Street.

Car enthusiasts come from all over Texoma to rev their engines for some quality family fun.

7News was joined by Jack Jacob with the Walters Chamber of Commerce who gave us some insight on this year’s “Old is Gold” Car Cruz.

The Car Cruz takes place Saturday, Oct. 1 on Walters’ Main street.

Registration for vendors and cars begins at 8 a.m. and registration wraps up just before Car Show judging begins at 11 a.m.

The entire event is expected to last until midnight.

There’s a huge line-up of events, like kids’ games, a Dance contest, a Car Hop Relay, a Burnout Contest and much more.

There will also be vendors on-site as well as live music.

To register your car, or to learn more about the line-up, click here.

