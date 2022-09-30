White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden administration is limiting which loans can be forgiven.

The White House has decided to exclude forgiveness for loans from private lending companies, even if the loan is guaranteed by the government.

A series of lawsuits have been filed against the effort.

People who previously thought they could have some of their debt relieved... may still have to pay.

The application for student loan forgiveness is expected to open in early October.

For those still in school and applying to FAFSA tomorrow... not knowing if they will have forgiveness leaves their finances up in the air.

The financial aid office at Cameron University still urges people to apply as soon as they can because grants from FAFSA are first come first serve.

” Anybody who thinks they might be in school come August of 23, they should go ahead and fill out the FAFSA and get their application in line for any of the grant funding that we run out of,” Cameron University Financial Assistance director Caryn Pacheco.

To qualify for grants, loans and scholarships from the government and some other organizations a completed FAFSA application is required.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.