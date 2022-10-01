First Alert Forecast- IT’S FINALLY OCTOBER!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dust the cobwebs off your artificial cobwebs because spooky season is upon us! And in true Texoma fashion, it won’t actually feel like October. Temperatures for the next several days remain higher than average, warming up slightly before a front on Thursday.

For today, highs in the mid 80s paired with mostly sunny skies and light breezes from the southeast make for a great Saturday, though the morning may be slightly cool. The sunshine and winds sticks around over the next several days, however, we’ll have a brief warming period, bumping up a few degrees by the time Thursday rolls around, some places maybe even touching the 90s again.

Thursday, things change. A front brings down temperatures to the low 80s once again, clouding up our skies and shifting winds. No rain associated with the front, but at least it’ll feel more like October.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

