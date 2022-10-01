Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant

FILE - Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian forces seized the...
FILE - Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4 p.m. on Friday.(Source: TODAY/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear power provider accused Russia on Saturday of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.

Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4 p.m. Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location.

“His detention by (Russia) jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom President Petro Kotin said.

Kotin demanded Russia immediately release Murashov.

Russia did not immediately acknowledge seizing the plant director.

The Zaporizhzhia plant repeatedly has been caught in the crossfire of the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian technicians continued running it after Russian troops seized the power station. The plant’s last reactor was shut down in September amid ongoing shelling near the facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has staff at the plant, did not immediately acknowledge Energoatom’s claim of Murashov’s capture by the Russians.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on...
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
Army active duty soldiers prepare for the new payment schedule.
Active duty Army soldiers prepare for new payment schedule
Today, three groups set off from different locations including Walters, Cache, and Apache, with...
Comanche Nation Fair kicks off with Warrior Run

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
The victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and...
1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms