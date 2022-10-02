Expert Connections
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache.

The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex.

An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph, but still, Howard escaped.

Then Saturday, Howard returned to Apache, where an officer arrested him for Felony Eluding.

Officers recovered several rifles, three drum magazines and around 4,000 rounds of ammunition from Howard’s vehicle.

