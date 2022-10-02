Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday.

The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show.

Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with organizations from across Texoma.

One vendor came all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico to celebrate powwow culture.

“If you support native culture, if you support especially MMIW, missing, murdered, indigenous women, we appreciate the movement, and we appreciate the sisters who are doing their part in the work,” Lujan said.

Lujan sold pieces from his clothing line there, called 19 Pueblos Native Apparel.

The fair continues Sunday morning with a Spirit Walk and wraps up with a powwow.

