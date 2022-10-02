Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday.

The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show.

Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with organizations from across Texoma.

One vendor came all the way from Albuquerque, New Mexico to celebrate powwow culture.

“If you support native culture, if you support especially MMIW, missing, murdered, indigenous women, we appreciate the movement, and we appreciate the sisters who are doing their part in the work,” Lujan said.

Lujan sold pieces from his clothing line there, called 19 Pueblos Native Apparel.

The fair continues Sunday morning with a Spirit Walk and wraps up with a powwow.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on...
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
Crews were able to get the flames under control within 20 to 30 minutes.
Small structure heavily damaged, fire crews douse flames in eastern Comanche County
Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden...
White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens

Latest News

The theme for this year’s annual fundraiser was “80′s Glow Party.”
Forever Young Adult Prom fundraises for Hungry Hearts
Vendors sold food and homemade crafts, while classic car lovers enjoyed checking out different...
Walters Car Cruz brings community together
Vendors sold food and homemade crafts, while classic car lovers enjoyed checking out different...
Walters Car Cruz brings community together
The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free...
Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday