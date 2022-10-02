First Alert Forecast- The pre-fall pattern

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Before we’re allowed to really settle into solidly fall temperatures, we have to warm up a hair first. It’s only after a brief period of warming over the next couple days that we finally get our first October cold front on Thursday.

Today, highs in the mid-to-upper 80s paired with sunny skies, southeast winds give us the template through Wednesday. In that time, the daily high temperatures will progressively get higher, maybe even seeing a few locations brush 90 by Wednesday afternoon. It’s late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning that a cold front will push through our area.

With that front’s passage, temperatures drop to the low 80s Thursday, and even lower (maybe even a few upper 70s sprinkled here and there too). Unfortunately, no rain is expected with this front, though some partial cloud cover will pick up.

Maybe by Thursday it’ll be cool enough for a flannel shirt!

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

